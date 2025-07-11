UN envoy urges Yemen's Houthis to cease Red Sea attacks after vessels sinking

Aden, July 11 (IANS) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, expressed deep concern over recent escalating attacks by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, including incidents that led to the sinking of two commercial vessels and resulted in casualties.

In a statement released on social media platform X, Grundberg condemned the attack that caused the sinking of the commercial vessel Eternity C on July 8, which resulted in deaths, injuries, and missing persons, Xinhua news agency reported.

The envoy extended condolences to the victims' families and called for the swift recovery of the injured and safe return of those still missing.

The UN official also expressed concern over an earlier attack on July 6 that led to the sinking of the commercial vessel Magic Seas. "These incidents underscore the growing risks to civilian lives, international navigation, and regional stability," Grundberg said.

"Such attacks on commercial vessels violate international maritime law and Security Council resolution 2722 (2024)," Grundberg emphasised, reiterating that "freedom of navigation must be upheld."

He also warned against "the risk of serious environmental harm resulting from damage to the vessels, including possible marine pollution and other broader consequences."

The special envoy urged the Houthi group to "cease attacks that risk escalating tensions in and around Yemen" and "provide durable guarantees to the region and the wider international community, ensuring the safety of all those using this critical waterway."

The Houthis claimed responsibility for both attacks, saying they were intended to pressure Israel and its allies to lift the blockade on Gaza and end the ongoing military campaign, vowing to carry out further strikes.

The Aden-based Yemeni government has also condemned the attacks in strong terms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.