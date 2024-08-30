UN envoy calls for de-escalation during visit to Yemen's Aden

Aden, Aug 30 (IANS) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg held a meeting with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, during which they stressed the critical need for constructive dialogue to achieve broader de-escalation throughout Yemen.

According to a press statement released by Grundberg's office, the UN envoy also voiced deep concern for the UN personnel currently detained in Yemen and reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' urgent call for their immediate release, Xinhua news agency reported.

Grundberg's visit to Aden followed his trip to Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, where he met with senior Omani officials and Mohammed Abdul Salam, head of the Houthi negotiating delegation. According to a separate statement from Grundberg's office on the social media platform X, the discussions in Muscat centred on advancing peace efforts and reducing tensions throughout Yemen.

During his meeting with Abdul Salam, Grundberg underscored the urgent need for comprehensive de-escalation and highlighted the importance of prioritising the interests of the Yemeni people. He also called for constructive dialogue among all parties involved in the long-standing conflict.

The detention of UN personnel remains a pressing issue. Since June 2023, the Houthi group has held dozens of UN staff in Sanaa, prompting repeated calls from the UN for the immediate and unconditional release of these detainees, including UN staff, aid workers, and civil society members.

The Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of northern Yemen have been under Houthi control since late 2014. However, several UN and international organisations maintain their headquarters in Sanaa.

