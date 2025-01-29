UN chief speaks with presidents of Rwanda, DR Congo over conflict

United Nations, Jan 29 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talked over the phone with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda to discuss the escalating conflict in the DRC, a UN spokesman said.

When asked about the content of the conversations, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for the UN secretary-general, replied at a regular briefing, "The secretary-general obviously discussed the situation in the DRC, and he's been very clear both publicly and privately for the need for Rwanda to cease support to the M23 (March 23 Movement) and withdraw from the DRC."

The M23 rebels occupy portions of Goma, the largest city of eastern DRC, while Rwanda has been denying allegations its troops were in the DRC, supporting M23, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman added that during the call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Guterres emphasised the need to protect civilians in the DRC's fighting.

In a statement released on Sunday, the UN chief said that he was deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the eastern DRC, and reiterated his strongest condemnation of the M23's ongoing offensive and advances toward Goma. He called on the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas.

Dujarric also said at the briefing the situation in Goma remains tense and fluid.

"M23 forces, we are told, are inside the city, and UN peacekeeping personnel and troops have largely been forced to shelter in their bases," he told reporters. "Medical facilities in Goma are reportedly overwhelmed, and essential services have obviously been disrupted."

The spokesman said the M23 controls the airport, and armed clashes continue in multiple regions, including in Masisi, Rutshuru, and Nyiragongo, further displacing civilians.

He said there were risks of a breakdown in law and order in the city, given the proliferation of weapons. The UN mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, said it has seen credible reports of escapees from the prison in Goma, as well as looting by civilians.

The movement of essential supplies and personnel is an urgent concern as hostilities complicate humanitarian efforts, Dujarric said. Non-essential UN personnel have been temporarily relocated from the south Kivu province capital city and the surrounding area.

"Our peacekeeping colleagues also report that protests in Kinshasa over the ongoing situation in the DRC have turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire outside of UN premises -- both the peacekeeping and some of our agencies -- as well as targeting several embassies," the spokesman said. "Looting has also been reported in Kinshasa."

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the humanitarian situation in and around Goma remains worrying. Hospitals in Goma continue to be overwhelmed, struggling to manage the influx of wounded people. Two ambulances from a local NGO (non-governmental organisation) were targeted while attempting to evacuate wounded people.

OCHA said its partners received reports of gender-based violence, the looting of property, including several humanitarian warehouses and humanitarian and health facilities also struck in the fighting. Electricity and water supplies are still disrupted. The phone network is operational; the internet is not fully functioning.

Dujarric said that if the situation is calm on Wednesday, "We expect aid workers to resume their efforts to respond to the enormous humanitarian needs.

