UN chief asks Security Council to authorize international force for Haiti

United Nations, Aug 29 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the Security Council to authorize an international force for Haiti.

"I urge the council to act without delay and authorize an international force, supported by the United Nations through logistical and operational backing, and predictable financing," he told a Security Council meeting on Haiti.

Security measures must go hand-in-hand with increased pressure on those fueling the violence in Haiti. This includes an effective arms embargo, as well as a targeted expansion of sanctions against gang leaders, financiers, arms traffickers, and others connected to them, said Guterres.

Dorothy Shea, acting U.S. representative to the United Nations, said Thursday that her country and Panama are tabling a draft Security Council resolution on the establishment of a "Gang Suppression Force" and a UN Support Office.

She explained that the UN Support Office would ensure the mission has the tools at its disposal to fight the gangs and ensure that the Haitian state can meet the foundational needs of its people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The next international force must be resourced to hold territory, secure infrastructure, and complement the Haitian National Police. In parallel, a comprehensive approach is required to disrupt gang financing, arms trafficking, and other illicit flows fueling instability, she said.

Currently, a Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission is deployed in Haiti. Although the MSS is endorsed by the Security Council, it is not a UN operation.

It remains unclear whether the proposed Gang Suppression Force will replace the MSS or will be built on it.

