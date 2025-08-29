PM Modi arrives in Tokyo to attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day official visit to Japan, during which he will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

During his stay from August 29 to 30, he is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, marking their first bilateral summit-level meeting since Ishiba assumed office.

This high-level engagement marks a significant step in further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

This visit also marks PM Modi's eighth trip to Japan as Prime Minister, underscoring the deepening relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo.

At the summit, the two leaders will review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which spans a wide range of areas including defence and security, trade and economic cooperation, technology and innovation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, the two Prime Ministers will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, including defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people to people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance. The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries.

In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Modi will engage with prominent Japanese industrialists and political leaders to further boost economic cooperation and attract investment in key sectors.

PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. Since then, he and Prime Minister Ishiba have interacted on multiple occasions, most recently on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada in June 2025, and during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos.

Following his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Before leaving for Tokyo, the Prime Minister shared a post on the social media platform X, stating, “I am confident that my visits to Japan and China will further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.”

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in last seven years and the first since the Galwan Valley faceoff between the soldiers of the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June 2020.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.