Ukrainian security guarantees would include purchase of $90 billion of American weapons: Zelensky

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the discussion with US President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House included plans for Ukraine to purchase $90 billion in American weapons through European funding, as part of the country's security guarantees, as quoted by a media report.

He added on Monday that another part of the guarantees would involve Ukraine manufacturing drones, some of which would be purchased by the US.

Zelensky, who made his comments at a news conference following the White House meeting, noted that this remains under discussion and that no formal agreement has been reached.

The agreement will be formalised over the next week or 10 days, he said.

According to a document shared with allies and cited by a leading daily, the proposal also includes a $50 billion drone production deal with US partners.

The package was circulated ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House.

Kyiv's pitch is designed to appeal to Trump's emphasis on economic benefits for American industry.

Asked about future assistance, Trump told reporters: "We're not giving anything. We're selling weapons."

The document stresses that "a lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but on (a) strong security framework that will prevent future aggression."

Ukraine has rejected a Russian proposal to freeze the frontline in exchange for troop withdrawals from parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning that such concessions would risk enabling Moscow to push deeper into the country.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking alongside Zelensky and Trump in Washington, said a ceasefire must come first.

"I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire," he said, urging more pressure on Moscow.

The Ukrainian document also calls for Russia to compensate Kyiv for wartime damages, potentially through $300 billion in frozen Russian assets held in Western countries.

It insists that any sanctions relief should be conditional on Moscow's compliance with a peace agreement.

The proposals come days after Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska, where the US President claimed "great progress" but acknowledged that no deal was reached to end the conflict.

