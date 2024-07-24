Ukraine extends martial law till November

Kiev, July 24 (IANS) Ukraine's Parliament has extended martial law in the country until November 9, said Parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The prolongation of the restrictive measure was approved by 339 lawmakers in the 450-seat Assembly, Zheleznyak said on Tuesday in a post on Telegram.

The lawmakers also approved a separate Bill on extending the general military mobilisation of the population, which expires on August 11, for another 90 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian Parliament imposed martial law and declared mobilisation in February 2022 in the wake of the war with Russia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.