UK: Violent mob clashes with cops outside mosque in Southport

London, July 31 (IANS) Violent mob clashed with police outside a mosque in northwest England's Southport near the scene of a horror stabbing that left three dead.

Merseyside Police said that the English Defence League is believed to be behind the violent protests.

Speculation about the alleged attacker's identity circulated online, fuelling the tension that already existed after Monday's horrific knife attack, The Sun reported.

Protesters threw bricks at the mosque, set fire to cars and wheelie bins and caused damage to a local convenience store, police said.

At least 22 police officers, responding to the situation, were injured and 11 were hospitalised after clashes.

