UK population growth hits record high despite low fertility rate

London, Oct 8 (IANS) The United Kingdom's population reached 68.3 million in mid-2023, setting a new record, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

ONS data showed a one per cent increase, compared to the level in mid-2022, marking the highest population growth rate since the 1970s, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the growth, the UK experienced a negative natural population change of -16,300, with more deaths than births, reflecting the country's low fertility rate.

The data also indicated that this increase was driven primarily by net international migration.

In the year ending mid-2023, migration added 677,300 people to the UK population.

Population growth was more pronounced in England and Wales, at 1 per cent respectively, compared to 0.8 per cent in Scotland and 0.5 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.