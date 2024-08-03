UK: Eight arrested, three policemen injured in violent protests in Sunderland

London, Aug 3 (IANS) Three policemen were injured while eight protesters were arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary in Sunderland, northeast England.

On Friday, three officers sustained injuries during the protests, which were "utterly deplorable", the Northumbria Police said in a statement on Saturday.

One officer has been discharged from the hospital, while the other two remain hospitalised, the police said.

A statement from the police read, "Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly – and that action has already begun."

During the clashes, a police office building was attacked, and the adjacent property was set alight. Protesters threw beer cans and stones at police near a mosque, and at least one car was set on fire, it said.

"The shocking scenes we have witnessed in Sunderland are completely unacceptable. We want to make it clear that the disorder, violence, and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated," the statement read.

The police also urged the public to avoid the area while officers manage the situation, stressing that public safety is the "utmost priority."

While acknowledging that the right to lawful protest is a fundamental part of democracy, the police warned that using protests as a "means to commit crime" will not be tolerated.

An investigation is underway to identify the people responsible for the unrest and violence.

The disorder in Sunderland occurred as police nationwide prepared for planned far-right rallies and other demonstrations this weekend, following two nights of unrest in several areas in the wake of Monday's knife attack that claimed the lives of three young girls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.