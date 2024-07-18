Uganda's coffee export earnings reach 30-year high

Kampala, July 18 (IANS) Uganda's coffee exports have recorded the highest foreign exchange earnings in 30 years due to improved quantity and quality, a state regulator said Thursday.

The country earned 1.14 billion US dollars from coffee exports in fiscal year 2023/2024, up from 846 million dollars in the previous year, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

Uganda exported 6.13 million bags of coffee in fiscal year 2023/2024, up from 5.76 million bags in the year before, the UCDA said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This represents an increase of 6.33 per cent and 35.29 per cent in quantity and value respectively," the statement said.

According to the UCDA, Europe is Uganda's largest export market, followed by Asia, North America and Africa.

It attributed to the higher yields to better production and post-harvest handling practices.

Coffee is one of the major commodities prioritized by Uganda to boost economic transformation. About 1.7 million households in the country depend on coffee production, according to the UCDA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.