Ugandan President warns of retaliatory attacks following air strikes on ADF camps in Congo

Kampala, Oct 16 (IANS) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned of retaliatory terrorist attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following the military air strikes on their camps in eastern Congo.

Museveni said on Sunday in a statement that the military fighter-bombers on Saturday carried out the second airstrike on ADF rebels' hideouts at four different points on the western border of Bundibugyo-Semiliki side, which killed a number of ADF members.

The previous airstrike was carried out earlier this month, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As a consequence, the terrorists (ADF) are running from Congo, which they thought was heaven, and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts," Museveni added.

According to the military, a group of about five armed ADF rebels on Friday attacked a civilian's trailer truck carrying onions in Uganda's western district of Kasese, leaving two occupants dead.

"The public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange people that come to your area," said Museveni.

"Report them to the police that are nearest to you. Even relatives who have been away for a long time and suddenly return. They may be part of the terrorists."

Ugandan troops, together with their Congo counterparts, have been jointly fighting the rebel group since November 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.