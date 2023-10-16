1 injured after clash between two communities in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 16 (IANS) A clash erupted between two communities in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh late on Sunday over the route of a 'Shobha Yatra', the police said.

One person was injured after people began throwing stones during the clash.

The conflict occurred when a 'Ram Baarat' procession was moving through an area and two groups got into a dispute over its route.

The situation quickly escalated, with local markets shutting down and angry slogans being raised against the local administration.

Soon, police arrived at the scene to defuse the tension. The police confirmed that the clash had occurred over the procession's route but assured that the situation was now under control.

A senior police official said that security forces had been deployed and they were examining complaints from both sides over the incident.

