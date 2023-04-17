Ugandan national held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 16.8 cr

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A Ugandan national was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, with 2.4 kg heroin worth Rs 16.8 crore, officials said on Monday.

A senior Customs official said that the accused was held based on specific intelligence. He had arrived from Entebbe, Uganda on Sunday.

"Drugs were concealed in a false cavity of carton," the official said.

The official said that the accused was found violating provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest.

The said narcotic substance was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation is on.

