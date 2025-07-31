Uganda: Anthrax outbreak kills one at western refugee camp

Kampala, July 31 (IANS) Uganda's Ministry of Health on Thursday reported an anthrax outbreak at a refugee settlement in western Uganda's Kyegegwa District, which has left one refugee dead and three others hospitalised.

According to a health situation update from the ministry, samples collected from a 26-year-old male Congolese refugee at Kyaka II Refugee Settlement tested positive for the bacterial disease.

Three suspected cases are currently receiving treatment at Bujubuli Health Centre.

The report said the patient died at home, but before burial, a sample was taken from the body, and the results returned positive for anthrax on Tuesday.

The report added that the deceased's family -- his wife and three children -- fled back to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo upon learning of his death from anthrax.

"Cumulatively, four clients with signs and symptoms of anthrax have been followed up, and three have met the case definition," the report said.

"A team of five health workers is conducting an active case search, though there is a need for orientation of the teams in contact tracing."

Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease primarily affects herbivorous mammals, although other mammals and some birds have also been known to contract it.

Humans generally acquire the disease from infected animals or through exposure to contaminated animal products.

