UEFA delays decision over Crystal Palace's Europa League eligibilty

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed that the decision on whether Crystal Palace can compete in next season's Europa League has been delayed.

Originally, the decision regarding the same was supposed to be announced on Monday. The uncertainty over their participation is due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules.

Co-owner John Textor, who also co-owns French club Lyon, has agreed to sell his 44 per cent stake in Palace in a bid to help their case. As reported by the BBC, he has already initiated the process of of selling his stake in Palace to NFL team New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Olympique Lyonnais have been relegated to Ligue 2 by French football's financial watchdog, the DNCG, a decision the club has announced it will appeal.

"The CFCB (club financial control body) first chamber has decided to postpone its assessment of the multi-club ownership case involving Olympique Lyonnais and Crystal Palace.

"This postponement relates to Olympique Lyonnais' compliance with the settlement agreement concluded with the CFCB first chamber for its breach of the financial sustainability requirements," read the statement by Europe's governing body.

If the appeal does not change the verdict, Lyonnais have informed the organisers that they will withdraw from the 2025-26 UEFA Club competitions.

"As part of this settlement, Olympique Lyonnais agreed on an exclusion from the 2025/26 UEFA club competitions should the French authority (DNCG) confirm the club's relegation to Ligue 2.

"Further details on this multi-club ownership case and this settlement agreement will be communicated in due course," the statement added.

Palace qualified for the UEFA Europa League after splendidly winning the 2025 FA Cup. The Oliver Glasner-led side defeated Manchester City in the final clash at Wembley Stadium to secure the club's first major trophy.

Palace ended the Premier League season in 12th position, having won 13, drawn 14 and lost nine of their 38 games.

