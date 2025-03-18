Uddhav Thackeray asks BJP: What is your relationship with Aurangzeb?

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the chorus for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave and asked the ruling party that "what is your relationship with Aurangzeb?"

"If those who are using the language of uprooting Aurangzeb's grave, are they just trying to let off steam or just staging protests for the same? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has shown his inability to remove the grave citing that it is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). So if the Central government is going to protect Aurangzeb's grave, we ask the BJP, what is your relationship with Aurangzeb?" Thackeray asked.

He accused the BJP of playing dirty politics, saying that "Rahul Solapurkar, Prashant Koratkar, former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but no action was taken against them. Instead, riots are being instigated over Aurangzeb".

He also condemned the BJP MP Pradeep Purohit for his statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in previous birth.

"BJP people compare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with anyone. If even one person who insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is beaten in public, such incidents (of insulting the Maratha warrior) will not happen in the future," he said.

Thackeray also said that "Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan are proof of the might of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If you want to destroy them, then go to the government, go to PM Modi and tell him that you should destroy the grave of Aurangzeb. When you hold this ceremony, invite N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar as the chief guests".

Speaking about the Nagpur violence, the Shiva Sena-UBT President said: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought against Aurangzeb, who was born in Gujarat, and established Hindavi Swarajya by defeating him. After the death of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Aurangzeb came to conquer Maharashtra. But he could not conquer it. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj, Maharani Tara Rani and countless Mavlas continued the fight for Swarajya. In short, Aurangzeb, who was born in Gujarat, could not conquer the soil of Maharashtra. No Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lover will support Aurangzeb."

