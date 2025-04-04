Uddhav Thackeray abandoned Balasaheb’s ideals for vote bank politics: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader and party spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Friday launched a sharp attack on Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying Hindutva ideals for electoral gains. Calling it a shameful departure from Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles, he accused Thackeray of prioritising vote-bank politics over Hindutva.

“Balasaheb fought for Hindutva all his life. Today, Uddhav Thackeray has sold that legacy for political survival,” he asserted.

He alleged that Thackeray and his MPs were pressured into opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill under the influence of Muslim organizations.

He claimed that groups like Raza Academy and the All India Ulema Board publicly thanked Thackeray for his stance against Waqf Board reforms.

“With this move, Shiv Sena (UBT) has crowned itself the king of Muslim appeasement - but at what cost? Balasaheb Thackeray dedicated his life to protecting Hindu interests, yet Uddhav Thackeray has abandoned those ideals for political survival,” Nirupam stated.

According to Nirupam, many Shiv Sena-UBT MPs initially supported the Waqf Amendment Bill recognising its benefits for the community.

However, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly called them five times and pressured to vote against it. “Only Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai were against the bill, but others had were forced to follow Uddhav Thackeray’s orders,” he revealed.

Nirupam further alleged that Thackeray’s opposition to the bill was not ideological but financial, claiming that Muslim organizations had funded Shiv Sena (UBT)’s election campaigns and even issued fatwas urging votes in its favour.

“The same man who pretends to lecture on governance took a 40 per cent commission from BMC contractors to build the second Matoshree. The hypocrisy is glaring,” Nirupam charged.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Eknath Shinde also targeted Uddhav Thackeray for his party MPs voting against the Amendment Bill.

“Wednesday was truly an unfortunate day for Shiv Sena-UBT as it has said that the bill has nothing to do with Hindutva. Shiv Sena-UBT said they are not opposed to the bill but opposed to the BJP’s hypocrisy. It shows that they are in a very confused situation. The Shiv Sena UBT leadership is seen in a state of not knowing what to say or do. They have reached a state where if you hold them, they bite, if you let them go, they run away,” he said.

“Patriotic Muslims were supported by Balasaheb Thackeray. The same position is held by Shiv Sena, not only by us, but also by BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holds the same stand. We support Muslims who love the country. We oppose anyone who does anti-national acts. This is the stand taken by BJP through the Waqf Amendment Bill. Uddhav Thackeray is not sure what to do,” he said.

