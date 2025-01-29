UCL 2024-25: Matty Cash hoping for special night at Villa Park against Celtic

Birmingham, Jan 29 (IANS) Matty Cash is ready for a big night under the lights at Villa Park when Aston Villa host Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. The home side are chasing a victory in their final league phase match to give them the best chance of finishing in the top eight and earning automatic passage to the round of 16.

Having enjoyed a strong campaign to this point, including home wins against Bayern Munich and Bologna, the defender is aiming to end on a high when the Scottish champions come to town.

“It’s going to be a big occasion, another Champions League night at Villa Park. We want to get the win. We were disappointed not to get the three points in Monaco and we’ve got a chance to put it right with a victory on Wednesday and hopefully qualify.

“We started really well in the Champions League and the atmosphere around Villa Park was crazy, it helped us massively. We’ve got another opportunity against Celtic. We’ve put ourselves in a great position and hopefully we can finish it off,” said Cash to Villa's media team.

Several members of the Villa squad have enjoyed their first taste of Europe’s premier competition this season, including Cash. The 27-year-old is revelling in the Champions League experience and believes having home advantage could be key in their next challenge.

“To play in the Champions League has been a dream come true. I’ve played a few games now and playing at the highest level is what you want to do as a footballer.

“Firstly, getting to the Premier League was fantastic for the club and then to qualify for the Champions League and playing your part in that has been brilliant. They’re special nights, especially under the lights at Villa Park where the atmosphere is amazing," he added.

Opponents Celtic are also in with a chance to make the top eight if they secure three points at Villa Park, adding an extra layer to the clash. It’s the first meeting between the two clubs, and Cash is anticipating a tough match.

“Celtic is a massive club with such history, especially in the Champions League. It’s a tough challenge and we know what they can do. I’ve watched a lot of their games. Hopefully it will be another special night,” said Cash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.