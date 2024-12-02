UAE, Saudi leaders hold talks amid escalating Syrian conflict

Abu Dhabi, Dec 2 (IANS) President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strategies to prevent further crises in the Middle East.

During the meeting on Sunday, the two leaders "stressed the importance of fostering Arab cooperation in light of the complex challenges facing the region," UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions in Syria, where rebel groups are advancing into government-controlled areas and claimed control over cities in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Gulf states also stressed "the need for concerted efforts to maintain regional stability and prevent the region descending into new crises that could threaten its security," it added.

On the Palestinian issue, the two sides stressed the importance of pursuing a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, ensuring stability and security for all.

Separately, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held telephone talks with his counterparts from Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. These discussions included an exchange of views on the implications of regional developments for security and stability, with particular attention to Syria.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for Syria in addressing terrorism and extremism and expressed wishes for Iraq's enduring security and prosperity, said WAM.

The meetings highlight key ongoing regional concerns, including the need for enhanced cooperation to address shared challenges, WAM added.

