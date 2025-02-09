UAE condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, Feb 9 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suggested that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi Arabian territory.

The UAE's official news agency, WAM, reported that the country had expressed its "strong condemnation and denunciation" of Netanyahu's "unacceptable and provocative" remarks, calling them "a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter."

UAE Minister of State Khalifa Bin Shaheen Almarar reiterated his country's unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, emphasising its commitment to Saudi Arabia's security, stability, and sovereignty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister also reaffirmed the UAE's firm opposition to any actions that undermine the rights of the Palestinian people or force their displacement. He called for an immediate cessation of settlement activities, warning that such actions jeopardise regional stability and hinder prospects for peace.

Almarar further urged the international community, including the United Nations and the UN Security Council, to take decisive action against illegal practices that violate international law. He emphasized the UAE's historic commitment to defending Palestinian rights and stressed the necessity of a political solution leading to an independent Palestinian state.

"There will be no stability in the region without a two-state solution," Almarar concluded.

Netanyahu's comments, made during an interview with Israel's Channel 14, suggested that "Saudis can establish a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have plenty of land there."

When asked if the creation of a Palestinian state was a precondition for normalising ties with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu responded, "I will not sign an agreement that endangers the State of Israel."

These remarks come amid Saudi Arabia's continued insistence that it will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

