U20 men's football nationals: Mizoram slot 5 goals past Assam, to play Delhi in semis

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh) May 18 (IANS) Mizoram continued their impressive run in the Men’s Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship with a 5-1 victory over Assam at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Saturday.

Mizoram entered the game on excellent form having scored 15 goals in their three group games, topping Group F with all nine available points to their name.

There were not many doubts about the goal-scoring capabilities of this Mizoram side and they proved that when they opened the scoring through Lalremtluanga’s free kick in just the second minute of the game.

Assam did show fight in the first half which saw them level the game 18 minutes in thanks to a goal by Uttam Limboo who got to the end of a cross by Abhinash Boro.

Emanuel Lalhruaizela’s left-footed volley from outside the box saw Mizoram take the lead in stunning fashion in the 43rd minute ending the first half 2-1. The second half belonged to Mizoram who scored three goals which included Lalremtluanga’s second on the day to win the game 5-1.

Mizoram will be facing Delhi in their semifinal game against Delhi who triumphed against Kerala in their respective quarter-final on penalty shootouts. Whilst Mizoram and Delhi prepare for their battle due to be played on Monday, Manipur and Karnataka will also play their semifinal on the same day

Brief Score:

Mizoram 5 (Lalremtluanga L 2’, 84’, Emanuel Lalhruaizela 43’, Lalro Thlanga 50’, Lalthankima 54’) beat Assam 1 (Uttam Limboo 18’)

