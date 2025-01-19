U19WC: India women begin title defense with 9-wicket win over West Indies

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 19 (IANS) Parunika Sisodia, Joshitha VJ, and Aayushi Shukla picked seven wickets between themselves as India began their U19 World Cup title defence in fiery style with a commanding nine-wicket win over the West Indies at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, India were in control from the word go to take control of the proceedings. Pacer Joshitha, named Player of the Match, dented West Indies early by taking 2-5 in two overs, before Parunika (3-7) and Aayushi (2-6) shone to bowl them out for just 44 in 13.2 overs.

India were also helped by the fact that the West Indies’ shoddy running between the wickets gave them three scalps. In reply, India managed to chase down the total in only 4.2 overs with nine wickets in hand, as vice-captain Sanika Chalke and wicketkeeper G Kamalini remained unbeaten on 18 and 16 respectively.

Joshitha made the first breakthrough for India through her probing opening spell, where she trapped West Indies skipper Samara Ramnath plumb lbw in her second over, and followed it up by sending Naijanni Cumberbatch back in the hut for a golden duck.

After Parunika and Aayushi took a wicket each, India’s fielders rose to the occasion by effecting three run-outs to leave the West Indies innings in tatters. After that, Aayushi got another wicket while Parunika bagged two more to finish with a three-wicket haul.

In the chase, G Trisha got off the mark on the first ball, but on the very next ball, she was dismissed via a caught and bowled dismissal by Jahzara Claxton. After that, Sanika sizzled by hitting three boundaries, especially the ones through the cover region.

Kamalini also hit three fours, including the winning shot going over the keeper's head to get a dominant win for India, just as rain made its way to the stadium.

The Niki Prasad-led side had arrived into the group stage fixtures on the back of strong wins against South Africa and Scotland in the warm-up games, and will face hosts’ Malaysia on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: West Indies 44 in 13.2 overs (Kenika Cassar 15, Asabi Callendar 12; Parunika Sisodia 3-7, Joshitha VJ 2-5) lost to India 47/1 in 4.2 overs (Sanika Chalke 18 not out, G Kamalini 16 not out; Jahzara Claxton 1-18) by nine wickets

