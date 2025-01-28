U19 WC: Trisha Gongadi becomes first player to hit century in the tournament

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 28 (IANS) India opening batter Trisha Gongadi on Tuesday scripted history in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup as she became the first player to smash a century in the tournament.

The 19-year-old swashbuckling batter reached the milestone during India's Super Six match against Scotland at Bayuemas Oval. The right-handed opener touched the three-figure mark off 53 balls. He remained unbeaten on 110 off 59 balls including 13 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 186.44.

Trisha was involved in a 147-run opening wicket partnership with G Kamalini, who departed after scoring 51 off 42 balls. The opener again built an unbeaten 61-run stand with Sanika Chalka (29 not out) to guide India to 208/1 in 20 overs.

With the history-making knock, Trisha has also become the top scorer in the tournament - amassing 230 runs in five matches. She also featured in India's title-winning campaign in the inaugural Women's U19 World Cup. In that tournament, she scored 116 runs in seven matches.

Davina Sarah T Perrin of England holds second place with 131 runs from four matches. If Trisha manages to score at least 68 runs in the upcoming matches for the Niki Prasad-led India team, she will break Shweta Sehrawat’s record for the most runs in a single edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup.

Sehrawat set the record during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, held in South Africa, where she played seven matches and accumulated 297 runs.

Trisha, who scored just 4 runs in India’s first match against West Indies on January 19, bounced back with an unbeaten 27 in the second Group A match against Malaysia. In that game, India chased down the target of 32 runs. Trisha followed that with 49 runs in the third match against Sri Lanka, and in the first Super Six match, she hit 40 runs, leading India to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Defending champions India are unbeaten in the tournament and have already sealed a semi-final berth.

