Typhoon Tapah triggers Level-IV warning in China's Hainan

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) As Typhoon Tapah, the 16th typhoon of the year, has formed, China's island province of Hainan issued a Level IV typhoon warning at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, the centre of Typhoon Tapah was located over the South China Sea, approximately 445 kilometres southeast of Dianbai District in Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, packing maximum winds of 23 meters per second near its centre, the Hainan provincial meteorological observatory said.

Typhoon Tapah is forecast to move northwestward at a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour while gradually intensifying, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is expected to approach the coastal areas of central and western Guangdong and make landfall between the cities of Zhuhai and Zhanjiang from early Sunday morning to noon as a severe tropical storm or typhoon. Its intensity will gradually weaken after landfall, according to meteorological authorities.

Affected by the typhoon, during daytime on Sunday, the Qiongzhou Strait and Beibu Gulf will experience easterly winds of force five with gusts reaching force seven to eight during thunderstorms.

Wind forces in the eastern sea areas of Hainan Island will gradually increase to force seven to nine with gusts of force 10 to 11. Sea areas near the Xisha and Zhongsha Islands will experience strengthening wind forces, reaching force six to eight with gusts of force 8 to 10.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

China on Saturday had also activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and typhoon in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters dispatched work teams to Guangdong to assist local flood and typhoon relief efforts.

A tropical depression that formed on the South China Sea on Friday evening is expected to intensify into this year's 16th typhoon by Saturday. It is likely to make landfall between Sunday night and Monday morning on the central and western coasts of Guangdong, which will bring downpours and gales in the coming days.

