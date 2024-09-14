Typhoon Bebinca approaches Japan's Amami Islands

Tokyo, Sep 14 (IANS) Japan's weather agency announced a high alert situation, warning of landslides, floods, severe gust, storms and high tides as typhoon Bebinca approaches the country's southwestern island of Amami on Saturday.

The season's 13th typhoon could bring violent winds and rough seas to the country's southern island prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

"Be on high alert for strong winds, high waves and heavy rain disasters due to the influence of Typhoon No. 13, strong winds will blow in the Amami and Okinawa regions, fierce winds will blow on the September 14. In southern Kyushu, the Amami region and the Okinawa region, the sea will be very rough through Sunday, and some areas will experience very heavy rain," JMA posted on X.

The agency also urged residents to stay aware and keep a check on the latest disaster prevention weather information.

As of 6 am, the typhoon was located about 90 kilometres east of Minamidaito Island and was moving west-northwest at around 30 kilometres per hour with winds of up to 126 kph and an atmospheric pressure of 985 hectopascals at its center, reports Kyodo news.

The JMA forecast winds of up to 162 kph in Amami and 126 kph in Okinawa on Saturday, with waves of up to eight-metre high in Amami, seven meter in the southern Kyushu region in the country's southwest and six meter in Okinawa.

JMA predicted that the rainfall is expected to reach 150 millimetres in southern Kyushu and Amami, and 100 mm in Okinawa in the 24 hours through 6 am Sunday. Sustained heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in low-lying areas and those with easily overwhelmed drainage systems.

If weather conditions prove hazardous, localised evacuations, flash flooding, and landslides are possible. Inclement weather could trigger localised business, transport, and utility disruptions and render some bridges or roadways impassable. Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary port closures are also possible.

