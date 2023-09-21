Two-time Olympic champ Ashton named International Ambassador of Delhi Half Marathon 2023

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic champion and the only one to have exceeded 9,000 points twice in a decathlon event, will be the International Event Ambassador of the Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled on October 15, 2023.

Vivek Singh, Jt Managing Director of Procam International said, "We are very excited to have one of the greatest athletes of all time Ashton Eaton in our midst at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023. His sporting achievements and his philanthropic ventures are noteworthy. His presence will certainly motivate all our runners and we couldn't have asked for a better International Event Ambassador."

The American won the Decathlon event Golds in successive Olympics (2012 & 2016) and registered a world record and held it for six years until it was broken by France’s Kevin Mayer.

Eaton also bagged two World Championships Golds (2013 & 2015) in the Decathlon event and a Silver Medal at the 2011 World Championships. He was also named IAAF Athlete of the Year in 2015.

Furthermore, he has also proved his mettle in the Heptathlon event. Eaton broke his heptathlon world record, with a score of 6,645 points, at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 2012. He is also credited with three World Indoor Championships Golds (2012, 2014 & 2016) in the Heptathlon event.

Before his achievements at the highest level, Eaton had taken the world by storm as a collegiate track-and-field athlete. He won five National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships - three in the decathlon and two in the heptathlon events.

He was also bestowed with the 2010 Bowerman Award after winning the NCAA title in the indoor heptathlon event, where he set the world record score of 6,499 points.

“I know from experience that running has the ability to inspire which is why I’m excited to support the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. For almost two decades, this incredible event has seen the support of historic athletes and has brought people together for health and community,” said Ashton Eaton.

“I’m witnessing how India is having an impact on my sport and there is so much more potential for this nation in athletics. I urge the people of India to join the movement, I’ll be cheering you on!” he added.

Only the third Olympian after Bob Mathias of the US and Great Britain's Daley Thompson, Eaton achieved back-to-back Gold Medals in the decathlon events before calling time on his career in 2017.

Eaton is married to Canada's, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, who won an Olympic Bronze Medal in the Heptathlon event at the Rio Games. The couple has also carried out extensive humanitarian work with Team World Vision through child sponsorship in Kenya.

The Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 15. The Open 10K race has received an overwhelming response and all spots have been filled. Registration for all the other physical race categories — Half marathon, Great Delhi Run (Approx.4.5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (Approx. 2.5km), and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx. 2.5km) is open until 11:59 PM September 30.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.