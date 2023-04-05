Two persons involved in Sasaram & Bihar Sharif violence, says Nitish

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday alleged that two persons were involved in the violence that broke out in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Not taking the name of the two, the Chief Minister made indirect references to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"We have not seen any such violence in the past and all of a sudden it happened on Ram Navami. I firmly believe that two persons were responsible for the conspiracy. They played an instrumental role in the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. One of the two persons is ruling the country and his rally was cancelled in Sasaram and another is his agent. These two are jointly conspiring to defame Bihar," Kumar said.

"Everyone knows that the agent bats for the BJP. He has been asked to make statements against the BJP so that people feel it normal, but he is an agent and it is a fact," Kumar said.

After the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Nitish Kumar government for the failure of law and order and the same allegation was levelled by Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"The investigating agencies are investigating from every angle. They are going to every house and no one is turning out to be the culprit. You will see the result will come out very soon. We will not let anyone go scot free. We have also directed the officials of every district to be alert on the toes," he said while hinting that the perpetrators came from other states.

"They have deliberately done violence at one place (Sasaram) as he had to go for a rally. The other place was Bihar Sharif. You know that the place was earlier known as 'Bihar'. As the state name is also Bihar, hence I changed the name to Bihar Sharif. They have spread violence over there," he said.

"We never saw a central minister interacting with the Governor and not interacting with the state chief minister. They do not have knowledge or they do not believe in the Constitution of the country," the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.