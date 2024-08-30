Two million children at risk as worst floods in decades lash through Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 30 (IANS) Over two million children in Bangladesh are at risk as floods sweep through homes, schools and villages, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

In all, these floods, the worst in Bangladesh in 34 years, have affected 5.6 million people, UNICEF said here in a statement on Friday.

Major rivers in the Bangladesh are overflowing due to unprecedented monsoon rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result, more than 52 people have been reported dead.

Over 500,000 people are seeking shelter after rising waters from swollen rivers submerged homes, streets and fields in Chattogram and Sylhet areas.

Millions of children and families are stranded without food and emergency relief supplies. Government personnel and volunteers are conducting rescue operations, though access remains difficult in some areas. In the coming days, more people will be affected as the monsoon season continues.

"The devastating floods in the parts of Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children. Far too many children have lost loved ones, their homes, schools, and now are completely destitute," said Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh.

"UNICEF is on the frontlines providing water purification tablets, oral rehydration salts and other essential supplies, but more funds are needed to reach these children and prevent an even more devastating impact on their futures," the deputy representative added.

The recent floods came close on the heels of the floods in Bangladesh and Cyclone Remal in May.

Jointly, the three emergencies have impacted over 13 million people across Bangladesh, including 5 million children, according to the statement.

Climate change increases the frequency, severity and unpredictability of cyclones, floods and other extreme weather events affecting Bangladesh, underscoring that the climate crisis is fundamentally a child rights crisis, according to the UNICEF.

According to the UNICEF Children's Climate Risk Index, children in Bangladesh are the most exposed in the world to climate and environmental hazards.

