Two local LeT terrorists behind Shopian attack: J&K Police

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that two local LeT terrorists were behind yesterday’s attack on three non-local labourers in district Shopian.

ADGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that two local terrorists of LeT outfit are believed to have carried out the attack on three non-local labourers in Gagran village yesterday evening.

Three non-local labourers attacked were identified as Anmol Kumar, Heralal Yadav and Pintu Kumar Thakur, all belonging to Supaul district of Bihar.

Officials said that raids are being carried out in adjoining villages and other parts of the district to hunt down the assailants.

“Some militant associates have been picked up and their sustained questioning is going-on.

“Meanwhile, ADGP Vijay Kumar reviewed the overall security in Shopian district today with focus on areas where non-locals and minority community members are living,” officials said.

