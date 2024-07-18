Two killed, nine injured in Lebanon traffic accident

Beirut, July 18 (IANS) Two people were killed and nine others injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Lebanon's northern village of Jran in Batroun district, the National News Agency reported.

According to the report, a pickup truck collided with an electricity pole in the village after the driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. The truck was transporting people to pick sage, reported Xinhua news agency.

Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense members rushed to the scene, and the casualties were transferred to the hospitals in Jbeil and Batroun, it said.

Army and security forces members are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.