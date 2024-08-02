Two killed, 25 injured in Egypt bus crash

Cairo, Aug 2 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 25 injured when a truck rear-ended a passenger bus on a highway near Cairo on Friday, health sources said.

The bus, carrying holidaymakers, overturned after being hit at high speed in the morning, the sources at Matrouh Hospital told Xinhua news agency.

Some 20 ambulances transported the wounded to three hospitals, they added.

The public prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the accident and the truck driver has been detained for drug tests.

Road accidents are common in Egypt and often blamed on speeding, poor road conditions, and lax enforcement of traffic laws. The government has invested in upgrading the road network in recent years.

