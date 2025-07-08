Two involved in cloth merchant murder shot dead in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) Two accused involved in the murder of prominent cloth merchant Sanjay Verma in Abohar in Punjab were neutralised in a police encounter on Tuesday, DIG (Ferozepur Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

He said two accused -- Ram Ratan and Jaspreet -- were arrested from the Panj Peer Tibba area of Abohar.

During the operation, their two accomplices opened fire at the police party. In self-defence, the police retaliated, during which both the accused succumbed to bullet injuries. One police official was also injured in the crossfire and has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

DIG Gill said five individuals were involved in the murder. Three of them had arrived on a motorcycle to commit the crime, while two others were in a car and assisted in the escape. All five were closely linked and had conspired together to carry out the act.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that after the crime, they had concealed their clothes and weapons in the forested area of Panj Peer Tibba.

The police had taken them there for recovery when the encounter occurred.

DIG Gill said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and the police have obtained vital leads in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the BJP, led by its chief Sunil Jakhar, held a protest in Abhoar over the killing, saying, “If any trader receives a ransom call from gangsters, they would now consider complying rather than relying on the government.”

He said people have lost faith in the state government.

Taking a strong stand on the murder, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the Punjab Police would soon arrest all those responsible. He met the victim’s family and expressed his condolences.

Raising questions on the BJP, Arora said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident, while Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, a BJP-ruled state.

He added Sanjay Verma's brother, Jagat Verma, also asked Sunil Jakhar on Monday why the BJP-led Central government and the Home Ministry are providing shelter to gangsters in central jails.

