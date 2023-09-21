Two injured in overnight shooting in Australia

Sydney, Sep 21 (IANS) Two people were wounded in shooting in a public place in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), police said on Thursday.

After receiving reports of shooting at about 2:20 a.m. local time (0420 GMT) on Thursday, emergency services were called to Cassia Crescent in Gateshead, Xinhua news agency reported.

The wounded, identified a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were rushed to hospital, the police said.

The authority urged members of the public to provide any information or video footage related to the shooting.

In September this year, the NSW Police Force has responded to at least three shootings occurring across the state, including Thursday's case in Lake Macquarie. The incidents caused four injuries in total.

