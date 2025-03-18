Two held in Gurugram for robbing car impersonating loan recovery agent

Gurugram, March 18 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested two persons accused of fraudulently robbing a car and transferring money by pretending to be a car loan recovery agent from an individual, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Surender alias Salender and Sumit alias Sunny alias Langda, the residents of Gurugram.

Surender was arrested from Farukhnagar on Monday, and Sumit was arrested from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

As of now, a total of five accused persons have been arrested in connection with this case.

According to the police, the victim told the police that on January 10, he was near the Consent Mall in Gurugram's Sector-109.

During this time, a person came to the victim and sat in his car, claiming to be an employee of the car loan recovery department, whose other companions were in another car. That person asked the victim for Rs 10,000 for settlement, on which he refused to give money, and then the accused slapped him and made him say that his car installments are pending and he is giving his car to them.

Later, the accused threatened the victim on the phone and received Rs 50,000 transferred from him on January 30 and 31.

Despite giving the money, the accused were not returning the car and made different excuses.

The accused looted the victim's car and also got the money transferred by threatening him.

Acting upon this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Bajghera police station of Gurugram.

During prompt action, a police team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station, nabbed the accused.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused and his accomplices had an app through which they used to get the entire details of the particulars, like the loan, the installment of the vehicle taken on loan, along with the loan installments and outstanding installments.

"The accused used to find the vehicle whose installment was due and introduced themselves as employees of the loan recovery department to the owner of the vehicle and looted the vehicle and got the money transferred by threatening the victim," said SHO Sunil Kumar.

For further questioning and recovery, the accused will be produced in the court and taken on police remand, Kumar added.

