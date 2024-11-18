Two of a family brutally killed in Bihar’s Nalanda

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Two persons of a family have been brutally murdered with a sharp edge weapon in Bihar’s Nalanda district. The accused then set them on fire.

The murder took place late on Sunday night.

The incident unfolded in Dongi village under the jurisdiction of Chabilapur police station in Nalanda. Two members of a family, Vijay Prasad and his wife Kanti Devi, were found murdered in alarming circumstances.

The situation came to light when their son, Vipin Kumar, arrived at the house and discovered his parents lying on the bed amidst a fire in the bedroom. Shocked by the scene, Kumar raised an alarm, summoning neighbours for help, but by then, the victims were charred in the intense fire.

Vipin Kumar stated, “I live in another house in the village. When I reached my father’s house, I found it ransacked, and there was a fire in the bedroom. Blood was all over the place and coming out from the drain.”

After the incident, a large crowd gathered at the house for assistance. They managed to retrieve the charred bodies of Vijay Prasad and Kanti Devi.

A team from Chabilapur police station arrived at the scene at around 6 a.m. on Monday and began an investigation into the matter.

Murli Manohar Azad, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chabilapur police station, stated, "We are recording the statements of the victim's son and neighbours regarding the incident. The exact cause of the incident has not been determined yet. The victims, the husband and his wife were living together in the house, while their son resides in another house in the village."

“We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for postmortem. As the bodies were completely charred, the postmortem reports would clarify the nature of wounds,” Azad said.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the circumstances behind the fire and the incident.

