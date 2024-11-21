Two dead after roof of warehouse hall collapses in Poland

Warsaw, Nov 21 (IANS) Two people were killed and three others injured after the roof of a warehouse hall at a former bus depot in Mlawa County, Poland, collapsed.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT). The injured have been taken to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighting units were dispatched to the site, and rescue operations are still underway as local media reports suggest more people may have been trapped inside.

The structure had been under reconstruction.

Earlier on March 4, 2018, an apartment block collapsed in the western city of Poznan, killing four people and injuring 24 others. Residents who were not injured were taken to a nearby hotel.

On April 8, 2017, a pre-World War II apartment house collapsed in Poland, leaving five people dead, four injured and one missing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.