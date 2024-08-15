Two dead after boat capsizes in Australia

Canberra, Aug 15 (IANS) Two male fishermen have died after a boat capsized off the coast of South Australia (SA), the police said in a statement.

South Australia Police said that the bodies of two 65-year-old men were found in waters between mainland SA and Kangaroo Island off the state's south coast on Wednesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities were alerted that a boat had been located upturned off the north coast of Kangaroo Island on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an emergency search from the sea and air.

"Two bodies were subsequently located in the water near the boat and recovered by emergency personnel," SA Police said.

Investigation is underway, further details are awaited.

