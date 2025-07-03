Two 'Al-Umma' terrorists arrested in Andhra Pradesh had planned blasts in three cities

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Two terrorists arrested in Rayachoti town in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) two days ago had hatched a conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts in three key cities in the country, Andhra Pradesh Police said on Thursday.

Police seized explosives and other materials, which were enough to make 50-60 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

A suitcase bomb was also recovered and defused by the anti-terror unit OCTOPUS at an isolated place near the office of Rayachoti DSP office.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kurnool Range, Dr Koya Praveen and Annamayya District Superintendent of Police V. Vidyasagar Naidu shared details of the case at a press conference at Rayachoti.

The Tamil Nadu ATS, with the help of local police, arrested Abu Bakar Siddique alias Amanullah and Mohammed Ali alias Mansoor on July 1. The ATS took them to Chennai.

According to police, the duo belonged to the ‘Al-Umma’ terror organisation and were wanted in multiple bomb blast cases in Tamil Nadu.

The accused had been living under false identities in Rayachoti for over two decades. They were maintaining a low profile, selling saris. They had married women belonging to the Madanapalle division.

The DIG said they were investigating how the accused procured explosives and other material for making IEDs. Police were also trying to find out if the family members of the accused helped them in preparing explosives.

Police believe that both the accused are technical experts in making bombs. It is suspected that after settling down in Rayachoti, they were involved in the 2013 blast at Malleshwaram in Bangalore.

During searched at the houses of the accused, police seized ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil, slurry explosives (possibly containing TNT or nitroglycerin), a PETN-based bomb in a 20 kg suitcase, two other containers suspected to be IEDs, potassium nitrate, potassium chlorate, potassium permanganate, gunpowder, ball bearings, nuts and bolts, clock mechanisms, pressure switches, pull switches, and speed controllers.

Electronic items such as walkie-talkies, radio equipment, hacking software, mobile phones, digital storage devices, and coding books were also recovered.

Police also seized maps of three Indian cities, religious literature, cheque books, and property documents.

The DIG said intelligence agencies were conducting an investigation into their conspiracy to carry out blasts.

The police officers said they were investigating whether the accused received any local help for their activities and whether the family members assisted them.

The Andhra Pradesh Police have not found any evidence of the accused recruiting locals or training them.

According to police, Siddique is an accused in the 1995 Nagur Police Station murder and explosives case, the Chintadripet bomb blast case, and the 2011 pipe-bomb planting attempt during then Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra in Madurai. Mohammed Ali was wanted for his role in planting bombs, including one outside the Commissioner’s Office in Egmore, Chennai, in 1999.

In 1999, the accused were allegedly transporting explosives on the Cochin–Kurla Express when a fire broke out. They were intercepted at Kasaragod in Kerala.

Rayachoti police also arrested Abu Bakar Siddique’s wife, Sheikh Sair Banu, and Mohammed Ali’s wife, Sheikh Shameem. They were produced before a court in Rayachoti, which sent them to judicial custody. The two women have been shifted to Kadapa Jail.

