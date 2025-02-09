TVK names superstar Vijay as its CM candidate, alliance only with parties recognising his leadership

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that it will enter into a political alliance only with parties that recognise the leadership of its founder and Tamil superstar, Vijay.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the TVK confirmed that Vijay is the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

This announcement comes amid speculation that TVK was in talks with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regarding a potential alliance.

Reports suggested that discussions included securing the Deputy Chief Minister's post and 60 Assembly seats for the 2026 elections.

However, TVK's statement has put all such rumours to rest.

Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu's most beloved actors, announced the launch of his political party in February 2024.

His fan group, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, had contested the 2021 local body elections, winning 115 seats.

During the party's launch, Vijay declared that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but would instead focus on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He emphasised that the party aims to bring about fundamental political change in the state.

"Our goal is to contest the 2026 Assembly elections and lead the fundamental political change that people need," Vijay said.

He also addressed key issues affecting Tamil Nadu's political landscape: "On one hand, corruption is deeply rooted in society and administration, and on the other, politics of hate and divisiveness is taking over."

At TVK's inaugural rally on October 27, 2024, in Villupuram, Vijay introduced the party's ideological framework, which blends Dravidian principles with Tamil nationalism.

The rally, held in Vikkaravandi, drew a massive crowd of more than 300,000 people, marking a significant moment in the state's political history.

During his speech, Vijay criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of being a family-centric party that exploits the Dravidian identity for personal gain.

He also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting divisive politics.

Vijay urged TVK members to remain honest and engage with political rivals respectfully, particularly addressing criticisms from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman with facts and decorum.

Vijay also advised TVK members to respond constructively and respectfully to criticism, including on social media platforms.

With its firm stance on leadership and ideology, TVK is positioning itself as a formidable force in Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.