Tvesa seeks back-to-back wins ahead of 14th Leg of WPGT

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Tvesa Malik who seems to be getting into her rhythm just at the right time, will aim for back-to-back wins as she tees up at the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club.

“It is nice to contend again after a lean patch and I am hoping I can carry this form into Hero Women’s Indian Open,” she said.

Tvesa, who has finished in Top-2 of the last three events on the Tour, is looking at reversing her fortunes in time for the Women’s Indian Open next month.

After winning the 11th Leg in July, the Tour had its break and Tvesa came back to finish runner-up in the 12th Leg and last week won the 13th Leg by a whopping eight shots despite a double bogey finish.

Tvesa and Neha Tripathi have won twice each in the last four events and will be looking to keep the run going. Neha won the 10th and 12th Legs and was one of the three players tied for second last week at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will be the venue for the Women’s Indian Open.

There are three amateurs in the field, including Lavanya Gupta, who had a podium finish at the US Kids World Teen Championship in the United States in August.

As the last event before the international, all other players will be hoping to run into some good form. They include the Order of Merit leader, Sneha Sing, who has struggled for a while, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, and Ananya Datar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.