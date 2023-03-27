Zee Telugu's Drama Juniors Season 6 Auditions in Kurnool Date 

Being a pioneer in the Telugu Television Industry, Zee Telugu has always presented clutter-breaking shows which interests and engages with its audiences. And once again, the audiences’ favorite channel - Zee Telugu - is coming back with yet another exciting and new season of its popular show - Drama Juniors. The popular show, which has won everyone’s heart over the years, are coming back with its next seasons pretty soon! But before the shows kickstart, the channel is starting off with the audition rounds and is inviting talented individuals from the Telugu-speaking states to come and showcase their art, flair and melodious voice.

After successfully completing 5 seasons, Zee Telugu wants to bring new and hidden talents across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh into the limelight, while entertaining its audience. Hence, for Drama Juniors season 6, the channel is now calling upon talented or should we say ‘Drama-loving’ / ‘Thespian’ kids between the age of 3- 13 years and singers of any age group, to make their way for the auditions and showcase their acting and singing chops to the world. The auditions kickstart on 30th March in Kurnool with the channel on a mission to uncover hidden Drama Juniors from various backgrounds and lifestyles and present their talent in front of the world. The channel will also look out for singing talent of all age groups simultaneously.

Grab this golden opportunity to shine on the big stage like never before with auditions of the popular show Drama Juniors season 6 will be held on 30th March at Hotel Prime Land, Kurnool Railway station compound, Kurnool, from 09:00am to 03:00pm. If there any queries, please call on 9154984009. In the upcoming weeks, auditions will be held in cities across AP and Telangana such as Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Visakapatnam, Nellore, Khammam, Karimnagar and Hanumakonda as well.

Zee Telugu is coming to Kurnool on 30th March for auditions! Are you ready to present your talent?