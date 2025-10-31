Who is Nupur Alankar? Star TV Actress Now Begging for Alms in Himalayas as Maa Peetambra

Nupur Alankar was once a familiar face in Indian television, starring in over 150 popular daily soaps and serials. She built a successful career, performed in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Reth, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and even appeared in the cult show Shaktimaan. Her rise in the industry was steady and assured, with fans recognising her talent and presence across two decades.

Despite her fame, Nupur’s life took a dramatic turn. A major blow came when the PMC Bank scam froze her family’s finances and robbed them of lifetime savings. Concurrently her mother fell ill and later passed away, soon after her sister also died. These personal tragedies, combined with financial stress, prompted her to question the value of the world she lived in. In her own words she felt the “worldly life” no longer made sense.

In 2022 Nupur made a bold decision: she walked away from her acting career, her husband and her established lifestyle to pursue a spiritual path. Today she lives under the name “Peetambra Maa” and resides in remote caves and ashrams in the Himalayas. She embraces minimalism, surviving on a few pairs of clothes, begging for alms and meditating for hours each day. She has shared that the practice of “bhikshātan”, asking for alms helps dissolve the ego, and she now finds contentment in simplicity and spiritual connection.

Her transformation has sparked both admiration and curiosity among fans and the media. Many see her as someone who refused to be defined by fame and chose to seek inner peace instead. Nupur herself says her goal is no longer the screen or applause but to merge with the “divine” and live a life of purpose, not just performance.

While she may no longer be seen in the glossy frames of television she has sparked a different kind of conversation, one about the cost of fame, the fragility of fortune and the courage to choose a radically different path. Nupur Alankar’s story is not just about what she gave up but what she gained: clarity, faith and a sense of freedom that transcends the spotlight.