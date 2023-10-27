Vinusha Or Cool Suresh: Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 7?

Tamil Bigg Boss Elimination: Just a day is left for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 7. The host Kamal Hassan will be returning to the sets to give brickbats to the contestants about their performance throughout the week.

The show has been receiving a mixed response from its viewers. There is a huge debate on social media as to who will be eliminated this week from the house.

It is learned that Vinusha and Cool Suresh are in the bottom position with the least amount of votes.

The show buffs are guessing that Cool Suresh might leave the house with this week's eviction. Will he really get eliminated from the show or not?

Keep watching this space for Bigg Boss Tamil 7 updates.