Tollywood Starlet Set To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its seventh season, this year. Popular Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host the season. This is the fourth time in a row that he is hosting it. Viewers are eagerly waiting to know which all contestants are going to participate in the show. Several TV stars are expected to participate in the show.

Surekha Vani in Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Surekha Vani was featured in a slew of Telugu films in supporting roles. She is also a very popular celebrity on social media. Surekha Vani is all set to be locked in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days. She will be entering the house along wither her daughter Supriya.

It will be interesting to see how the duo will pull it off on the small screens.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is all set to get launched in the first week of September. The makers have unleashed two promos for the new season BBT7, but they are yet to announce an official date. Keep watching this space for more updates.

