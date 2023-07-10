Shocking: Cyrus Broacha Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a huge success. The actor host Salman Khan said in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The show organisers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have extended the show for two more weeks. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to get end sometime in August.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Shocking Elimination

According to the reports, Cyrus Broacha has been eliminated from the show. Yes, Cyrus Broacha is out of the house. Last week, Cyrus Broacha pleaded to the host Salman Khan that he wants to leave the house. Salman Khan refused to let him go.

Cyrus Broacha Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers have announced no elimination in the last week. The contestants and the audience were happy as there was no eviction in the house.

To everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss makers are said to have eliminated Cyrus Broacha from the show. Well, we all will get to know whether Cyrus Broacha is really out of the show or not with tonight's episode.

