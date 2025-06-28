Shefali Jariwala Cause of Death: Battle with Epileptic Seizures, Post-Mortem Status, Cardiac Arrest, and More!

Bigg Boss Fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27th, reportedly during cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was there by her side and even tried to rescue her before rushing her to the hospital. When Shefali arrived at the hospital, the doctors had already declared her dead. Parag Tyagi looked devastated, and even though reports started circulating that Shefali passed away owing to cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police declared that her cause of death is still unknown, and they launched a probe.

Shefali Jariwala's Death: What Happened to Her?

As part of it, Shefali Jariwala's body was taken for post-mortem, and soon, fans could get clarity on the actual reason behind her unfortunate and sudden passing. Amid this, Shefali's past interviews, where she openly discussed battling with epileptic seizures, came to light.

Shefali disclosed in a previous interview that she experienced her first epileptic seizure at the age of 15. Shefali admitted that the pressure she put on herself to excel in her studies and the resulting anxiety could be the cause, though the exact reason was unknown. Anxiety and Stress can trigger seizures.

According to Shefali, these recurring seizures significantly impacted her confidence. Shefali Jariwala had seizures in her classroom, at home, while walking on the road, etc. Because of her situation, the medication that she had to take had also caused her to gain weight.

It was during this time that she got famous due to the Kanta Laga song and decided to shed weight. It was at that moment that she hit the gym for the first time. Shefali also mentioned that her hitting the gym was one of the main reasons for her not having seizures. After the fame that Kanta Laga brought, everybody wondered why Shefali Jariwala didn't take up much work. She made it clear that it was due to the seizures. It was a 15-year-long struggle with her seizures that finally ended because of her decision to get fit.

It's a sad day for fans of Shefali Jariwala and those who admire her from the industry owing to her unfortunate passing.