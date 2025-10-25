Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies: All About His Family, Net Worth and Cause of Death!

Veteran actor Satish Ravilal Shah, beloved for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on 25 October 2025 at the age of 74. Born on 25 June 1951 in Mumbai, he grew up in a Gujarati family with strong cultural roots and studied at St Xavier’s College before stepping into films and television.

Satish Shah was married to designer Madhu Shah and the two shared a long and private journey together. The couple always stayed away from unnecessary attention, choosing instead to let his work be the focus. They did not have publicly acknowledged children and maintained a close-knit family life away from the limelight.

His career spanned over five decades across films, television and OTT content. He appeared in more than 250 movies and several acclaimed TV series. From Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in the 1980s that established him as a versatile comedian, to his unforgettable film characters in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and many more, Shah’s presence was always warm, relatable and powered by effortless humour. His performance as the mischievous yet lovable Indravadan made him a household name, earning him a permanent place in Indian pop culture.

Satish Shah passed away due to kidney related complications after battling health issues over recent months. Despite his medical struggles, he remained connected with colleagues and fans, and always carried his signature sense of humour and grace.

Estimates place his net worth at around Rs 40 to 45 crore by the time of his passing, thanks to steady success across cinema, television and brand associations. Yet financial figures cannot capture his true legacy. Satish Shah mattered because he showcased how comedy, when rooted in everyday reality, can be as powerful as any dramatic performance.

He broke stereotypes around character actors, proving they could carry scenes, define stories and become iconic in their own right. His journey inspired countless artists from non-filmi backgrounds to trust their talent, and he remained relevant across generations by constantly adapting and delivering performances filled with heart.

As the film and television fraternity remembers him, tributes continue to pour in from fans who grew up laughing at his antics and quoting his most memorable lines. Satish Shah leaves behind smiles, emotions and unforgettable characters that will continue to live on screens and in hearts for years to come. His loss marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment, but his legacy remains everlasting.