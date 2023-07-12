Salman Khan Might Lash At Abhishek Malhan: Deets Inside

Actor Salman Khan is the face of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi. Currently, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2, which is in the fourth week. Bigg Boss viewers are waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan Might Grill Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is ruling the hearts with his kind nature and talent in the house. Recently, Abhishek said that he was feeling homesick. Last night, he lost his school in the Bigg Boss house during the task due to a comment on his parents.

Bebika Dhruve made negative comments on Abhishek Malhan's parents. Salman Khan might question Abhishek Malhan for being aggressive in the house. For sure, Salman Khan would take a stand, and he might warn Bebika Dhruve for provoking the contestants.

It remains to be seen as to whom Salman Khan is going to support, Bebika Dhruve or Abhishek Malhan.