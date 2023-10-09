Rathika Re-Entry Into Bigg Boss House?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has turned out to be a boring show for the viewers. The ongoing season show's TRPs ratings are lower than other serials, as per the reports.

If you may recall, the one strong contestant in the house, Rathika was eliminated from the show on 1st of October, 2023. The buzz on social media suggests that Rathika is likely to make a re-entry into the house.

The show organisers are trying to bring back the evicted contestant to the show. If Rathika enters the show, then, it's going to be a huge shock for the housemates.

Let's wait and see whether Rathika will really make a re-entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 7

